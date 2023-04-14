In the New Testament book of Second Timothy chapter three, the inspired apostle Paul wrote about the persecutions he endured in preaching the gospel at several different locations. He then expressed this truth in verse 12, “Yes, all who desire to live godly in Christ Jesus will suffer persecution.” Then he wrote this warning in verse 13, “But evil men and impostors will grow worse and worse, deceiving and being deceived.” As one looks at the moral and spiritual condition of our world today he cannot successfully deny the fulfillment of this passage. Is our world less or more evil than it was just a few years ago? One would need to hide his or her head in the sand to deny the obvious truth that evil men and evil practices have and continue to grow worse with the passing of time . It is true that such evil has always been a part of the history of mankind. Yet, evil is much like a snowball rolling down a hillside which gets larger with each rotation. It grows worse and worse.
Similar conditions existed in the days of Noah. The Bible tells us in Genesis 6:5-6, “Then the LORD saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every intent of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually. And the LORD was sorry that He had made man on the earth, and He was grieved in His heart.” What was the result of this condition of evil? “So the LORD said, ‘I will destroy man whom I have created from the face of the earth, both man and beast, creeping thing and birds of the air, for I am sorry that I have made them.’” (Gen. 6:7).
Would one believe that the evil practiced in our world today causes our Lord and less grief? No, He is equally grieved by immorality, the devaluing of human life, and the rejection of absolute objective truth which continues to grow worse and worse.
What are godly men and women to do in the face of worsening evil? Inspiration gives this answer, “But you must continue in the things which you have learned and been assured of, knowing from whom you have learned them, and that from childhood you have known the Holy Scriptures, which are able to make you wise for salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus” (2 Timothy 3:14-15). We must not allow ourselves to be intimidated or silenced by evil people. Let us continue to spread the glad tidings of salvation in spite of evil men and imposters growing worse and worse! (Matthew 5:16; Philippians 2:15). greenplaincoc@gmail.com.
