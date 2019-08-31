Most of us enjoy receiving invitations to various events or social gatherings. It is somewhat of an honor to be invited into the home of a friend or neighbor or to a significant event in the lives of others we know and love. It is also a privilege to be able to invite others to share in those special times in our lives such as a wedding, graduation or some other special event which we want to share with them.
For those of us who are Christians, inviting others to attend our worship services or other special events is very important to us. That is true because we want every person to hear the good news of salvation and to share in the joy of salvation.
The greatest invitation every uttered is found in the words of Jesus Christ when He said, “Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.” (Matthew 11:28-30). One cannot read these words without seeing the great love and compassion of Jesus. He invites “all” of those burdened with the weight of sin to come to Him for relief. His promise is “rest” from the heavy burden of sin. It is only through Jesus that one can be forgiven of sin and gain the hope of eternal life and thus be relieved of the ever-pressing burden of sin (Acts 4:12; Romans 5:8-9). Jesus indicates that His yoke is easy, and His burden is light. In comparison with the ever demanding and burdensome consequences of choosing to live a life of sin, choosing to follow Jesus is indeed easy and light for Jesus takes away that heavy burden and provides rest for one’s soul.
God’s plan to remove the burden of sin is clearly set forth in the New Testament. Jesus shed His precious blood on the cross to provide the means by which forgiveness of sins is extended to those willing to accept the Lord’s invitation. His invitation is accepted by those who hear the gospel, believe its testimony that Jesus Christ is the Son of God, turn from the practice of sin, confess faith in Christ and are immersed in water, into the death of Jesus, for the remission of sins (Mark 16:15-16; Acts 2:37-38; 22:16; Romans 10:9-10, 17; 6:3-4; Gal. 3:26-27; 1 Peter 3:21). The Lord’s invites. Have you accepted His invitation to salvation? Contact us: greenplainchurchofchrist.org or call 270-978-7569.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.