In describing the forgiveness of sin, the Bible uses an illustration which is familiar to all of us. Sins are washed away by the blood of Jesus. The book of Revelation reads, “Unto Him who loved us and washed us from our sins in His own blood” (Revelation 2:10). When Paul wrote to the church in Corinth, he described the fact that they had once practiced sins like fornication, adultery, homosexuality, drunkenness and others but they had been washed, sanctified and justified in the name of the Lord Jesus and by the Spirit of God (1 Corinthians 6:9-11). Question: Do you believe it is the blood of Jesus that washes away sin?
At what point in one’s response to God’s offer of pardon is one’s sins washed away? The Bible account of the conversion of Saul answers this question. Before Saul became the apostle Paul, he was a great persecutor of the church of Christ. He wrote, “I persecuted the church of God beyond measure and tried to destroy it” (Galatians 1:13). If there was ever a man who needed God’s forgiveness for his sins, it was Saul.
As Saul journeyed from Jerusalem to Damascus in his effort to persecute Christians, Jesus appeared to him. A bright light shone around Saul, he fell to the ground and asked Jesus, “what will you have me to do?” Jesus instructed Saul to go into the city of Damascus and there it would be told him what he must do. Saul completed his journey to Damascus having been blinded by the light. There he fasted and prayed for three days. Ananias was sent by the Lord to Saul to tell Saul what he must do. After laying his hands-on Saul and healing his blindness, Ananias said, “And now, why are you waiting? Arise and be baptized and wash away your sins, calling on the name of the Lord” (Acts 22:16). It is obvious that Saul’s sins had not been washed away when he encountered Jesus on the road nor by his prayers. If that were true, he would not have been told how to have his sins washed away. Saul’s sins were washed away when he, as a penitent believer who confessed his faith in Jesus, was immersed in water to reach the death and thus the cleansing blood of Jesus. (Acts 22:16; Romans 6:3-5).
Sin is washed away by the blood of Jesus. One reaches the blood of Jesus in water baptism as the record of Saul’s conversion clearly shows. Have you been washed?
