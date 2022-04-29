The prophet Isaiah made some great points about spiritists, palm readers, etc. “When they say to you, “Consult the mediums and the spiritists who whisper and mutter,” should not a people consult their God? Should they consult the dead on behalf of the living? To the law and to the testimony! If they do not speak according to this word, it is because they have no dawn.” (Isaiah 8:19-20). So why would a rational person try to call upon a dead person to give them advice?
Secondly Isaiah makes the contrast between a spiritist who “mutters” (like a fortune cookie), in contrast to consulting God who speaks plainly? Let’s just grant the Horoscope, spiritist, etc. are correct 25% of the time. That means they are wrong 75% of the time! This is in contrast to God, who is correct 100% of the time in telling the future and accurately records the past. Obviously 100% of the time is much more preferable than 25% of the time. But because God wants us to live morally with integrity, to do the right thing, therefore people refuse to turn to God. The spiritist will not tell you to stop your sinning, (lust, drugs, sex outside of marriage, drunkenness, stealing, lying, etc.). People turn to the horoscopes like they turn to an idol, to see the way most profitable for them. Your lucky rabbit’s foot does you no good. Your hope in wearing your “superstitious socks” that wins the game, is just a myth. It’s time to stop being superstitious and start believing in the supernatural God.
If the resurrection of Jesus didn’t happen, nothing matters a 1000 years from now. But if Jesus died upon a cross about 33AD, was buried and arose from the grave never to die again, then what he said means everything now and 1000 years down the road. The resurrection proves his words are true, that he is God. But if you don’t study the Bible, then you have not yet begun to learn who you are in relation to the God of eternity. Your horoscope for today is not going to matter 100 years from now. God is. Before you were born God is. While you are alive, God is. After you die, God is. Our every decision we make needs to revolve around what God thinks, and how God thinks. The Bible is made up of 66 books about God. “How precious also are Your thoughts to me, O God! ” (Psa. 139:17).
A new class starting 4-27-22, Wednesday nights, “History and Geography of the Bible.” Come join us! 352-206-1269-cell. (website: https://www.westmurraychurch.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.