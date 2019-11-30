The love that God has for man is one which shows itself in seeking our spiritual good. The familiar words of John 3:16 reveals the extent of God’s love. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” This passage states in no uncertain terms how God has expressed His love for mankind. His love was shown by the giving of Jesus Christ as a sacrifice for the sins of the world providing forgiveness through His shed blood. By the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, Paul expressed how God has demonstrated His love in the words, “But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8). God did not just tell us He loves us; He demonstrated His love by His actions.
How do we show our love for God? Just as He has shown His love for us by what He has done, so we must show our love for Him by what we do. Jesus said, “If you love Me, keep My commandments” (John 14:15). The commandments of Jesus are found in the pages of the New Testament. If one loves Jesus, he/she will put forth the necessary effort to know what Jesus has commanded so that he/ she may properly express love for Him. The Bible tells us, in 1 John 5:3, “For this is the love of God, that we keep His commandments. And His commandments are not burdensome.” One’s response to what God commands in His Word shows if one loves God or not. If one fails to obey God does that person truly love God? Obviously not for genuine love for God is expressed in obeying what He has commanded. It should be pointed out that what God has commanded is for our spiritual good and is a further expression of His love for us. When God forbids something, it is because it is spiritually harmful. What He has commanded us to do is spiritually beneficial. The God who loves us so much wants only what is best for us. Knowing that, how can any person refuse to show love for God.
God loves you! He does not want you to perish (2 Peter 3:9), That is why He has revealed how to be saved by the blood of Jesus. Faith in Christ (John 8:24), repentance of sin (Acts 17:30), confession of faith in Christ (Romans 10:9-10), and immersion in water, into His death (Romans 6:3-4) will show your love for Him and the forgiveness of your sins shows His love for you.
