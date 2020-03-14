Captain Ray Baker was, without question, the best of the best. He was a pilot who flew for the Strategic Air Command during the Vietnam War. He was the perfect combination of skill, discipline, and strength. He wisely guided his bomber and executed his duties with great loyalty. Many say his successes were a result of being an excellent trainee in the Air Force. Baker had been extensively and exhaustively trained by the Air Force to carry out tasks with immediate obedience. For instance, part of his training required running out of the barracks to his plane at the sound of a buzzer. The buzzer would often loudly call during dinner time with no prior warning. In a flash, he would abandon his meal, drop his utensils, and bolt to his bomber. He had been disciplined to respond to the sound with instant obedience. After the war was over, he was dining at a restaurant and heard something like the sound of the buzzer he’d heard many times before. Without delay, he leaped from his chair and ran outside, prepared for action. This story has been circulated for years and published in various works because it demonstrates the kind of obedience that God expects from His people.
The obedience which pleases the Lord is that which Peter and Andrew manifested when Christ called them to follow Him: “And Jesus said to them, “Follow me, and I will make you become fishers of men.” And immediately they left their nets and followed him” (Mark 1:17-18).
The Lord deserves obedience that is free of hesitation or delay. When you hear the voice of God telling you to do something, it is best to do it immediately. We cannot say to the Lord, “I will obey you when I get time,” or, “I will obey you when the circumstances are right — when I graduate from college or retire from my career.” If Jesus is your Lord, you can never tell Him to wait a minute.
It is easy to make excuses for putting obedience on hold. It is especially tempting to postpone obedience considering the plethora of tasks and jobs that compete for your time and attention. But God must come first and He deserves immediate obedience (Matt. 6:33).
Additionally, you forfeit joy and blessing when you put off obedience—so why would you wait? You have nothing to lose and everything to gain when you obey the Lord immediately. How are you responding to the voice of God in your life today?
