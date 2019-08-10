Free concert to be at KY Dam Village
Riverwoods Church of Benton and Murray will sponsor a free concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at the Kentucky Dam Village State Park, 113 Administration Drive in Gilbertsville. Featured will be the Riverwoods Church Band, Solid Rock’it Boosters, Country Roots Collective with Craig Russel and Jay Larkin and Carrollton.This is a free, family-friendly event for all ages. Bring a chair and enjoy live music at the “old beach” at Kentucky Dam Village State Park. The music will range from country to southern rock and contemporary Christian.
Men and Women’s Day to be celebrated
The Greater Hope Baptist Church will celebrate Men and Women’s Day on Sunday, Sept. 15. The morning service is at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Thomas Teague of Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church of Springville, Tennessee, as the speaker. The 3 p.m. service will feature the Rev.James Webb of Western Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Buchanan, Tennessee. The public is invited to attend.
Church Bulletins
Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
First Christian: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. “A Message in Music” will be presented by the Men’s Ensemble. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children 3 to fourth grade is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
First Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will speak at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services on “Unashamed Faith,” with scripture from Hebrews 11:1-3,8-16.
First Presbyterian: The Rev. Dr. Renee A. Meyer will speak at the 10 a.m. worship service. The FPC Chanel Choir will present “My Shepherd,” with Christy D’Ambrosio as pianist.
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Great Duties, Part 1,” and at the 5 p.m. service on “Great Duties, Part 2.”
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Passionate Worship,” with scripture from Isaiah 6:1-8. Bible Study is at 4 p.m.
Grace Baptist: Pastor Kim Reeder will speak at the 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Hazel Baptist: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Mindy DeShields will provide special music. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Passionate Worship,” with scripture from Isaiah 6:1-8.
Palestine Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. For a ride to the church, call Brad Jones at 270-703-6377.
Russell Chapel: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. The Wednesday service will be at 7 p.m. For more information, or a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
