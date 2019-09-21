Women in Hats Conference planned
The third annual Women in Hats Conference will be Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church. The theme this year is A Woman of Strength. Registration is from 9-9:50 a.m. and the conference begins at 10 a.m. The guest speakers will be Kathleen Weber of Hazel United Methodist Church and Josephine Deeds of Durrett Avenue Missionary Baptist Church in Hopkinsville. Lunch will be provided by Daryl Cole and the St. John Culinary Ministry. All women are invited to attend and wear their favorite hat.
Homecoming to be at Owens Chapel
Homecoming services will be observed Sunday, Sept. 22, at Owens Chapel Baptist Church. “By Grace” will perform at 11 a.m. and a meal will be provided following the service. All are invited to attend.
Fifth Sunday Rally will be at Russell Chapel
Russell Chapel United Methodist church will host the Fifth Sunday Rally of the United Methodist Church Cluster at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Refreshments will follow in the Fellowship Hall. The public is invited to attend.
Church Bulletins
Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
Bethel United Methodist: Pastor Robert McKinney will speak at the 9:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday night Bible Study for all ages, with a meal, begins at 6 p.m.
First Christian: Dr. Ken Wolf will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “How We are Saved - And From What?” with scripture from Luke 18:18-30. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children ages 3 to fourth grade, is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin is the minister. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
First Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will speak at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services on “Submitting to be More Vile,” with scripture from Luke 16:1-13.
Friendship Church of Christ: John Polk will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Rebuilding the Wall.” Polk will also speak at the 7:30 p.m. service on “The Heart of the Gospel.” Charles Taylor is the pastor.
Glendale Road Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Jesus Christ: Ransom For All,” with scripture from 1 Timothy 2:1-7. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “A Central Theme to Worship,” with scripture from Amos 5:24.
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “The Parable of the Shrewd Manager,” with scripture from Luke 16:1-13. Bible Study is at 4 p.m.
Grace Baptist: Pastor Kim Reeder will speak at the 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “The Parable of the Shrewd Manager,” with scripture from Luke 16:1-13.
Palestine Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. For a ride to the church, call Brad Jones at 270-703-6377.
Russell Chapel: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. The Wednesday service will be at 7 p.m. For more information, or a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
