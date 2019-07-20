FBC to host bowling night
First Baptist Church will host a bowling night at Corvette Lanes from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 21.
Church water party to be held July 20
Hazel Baptist Church is hosting a Church Yard Water Party from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, July 20. There will be water games, a watermelon bust and snacks. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 270-873-9222.
Revival to be at West Fork Baptist
West Fork Baptist Church will hold a revival meeting beginning Sunday, July 21, through Tuesday, July 23. Pastor David Little of Dexter Baptist Church will be the speaker. Special music will be presented by the West Fork Four, Mike Palmer, the Hazelwood Quartet and Laken Vance. Sunday services are at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The service is at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The church is on KY 121 in the Stella community. Everyone is welcome.
The McKameys in concert
at Hazel Baptist
Hazel Baptist Church will present The McKameys in concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25. This will be part of their farewell tour and the public is invited to attend.
Church Bulletins
Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
First Christian: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “Christ in Me,” part three in her sermon series “Galatian Guidance,” with scripture from Galatians 2:15-21. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children 3 to fourth grade is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
First Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will speak at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services on “At the Feet of Jesus,” with scripture from Luke 10:38-42.
Friendship Church of Christ: Wes Alexander will speak at the 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. worship services. Charles Taylor is the pastor.
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Radical Hospitality,” with scripture from Romans 15:7 and Mark 8:34-38. Bible Study will be at 4 p.m.
Glendale Road Church of Christ: Don Iverson will speak at the 9 am. worship service on “Why Missions?” with scripture from Isaiah 45. Steven Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “Living Before a Holy God,” with scripture from Leviticus 1:1.
Hazel Baptist: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Radical Hospitality,” with scripture from Romans 15:7 and Mark 8:34-38.
Palestine Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. For a ride to the church, call Brad Jones at 270-703-6377.
Russell Chapel: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. The Wednesday service will be at 7 p.m. For more information, or a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
