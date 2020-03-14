RCUMC to host Friend’s Day
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host its seventh annual Friend’s Day Sunday, March 22. The worship service is at 11 a.m. with special music presented. A meal will follow. Pastor Ronnie Burkeen and the congregation extend their appreciation to those who have supported RCUMC through the years. For more information or a ride, call 270-293-2515 or 270-978-4320.
Calvary Kids Day to be March 15
Calvary Kids Day, featuring the Ditty Sisters, will be at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, March 15, with guest speaker Jon Young, children’s pastor. This is for ages 11 and under. There will be free pizza and activities offered. The public is invited. The church is at 2685 U.S. 641 South.
Iron Sharpens Iron Men’s Conference planned
The Murray Iron Sharpens Iron 2020 Men’s Conference will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:55 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at First Baptist Church. The conference is open to teenage boys and adult men of all ages. Dress is casual and pre-registration is required. Discounted student and group rates are available. Iron Sharpens Iron is a nationwide men’s ministry whose goal is to equip local churches to train men for spiritual leadership in their homes, churches and communities. For more information, call 860-233-8136, visit the Iron Sharpens Iron Facebook page or the website at www.IronSharpensIron.net.
Trace Creek to present ‘The Promise’
Trace Creek Baptist Church in Mayfield will present “The Promise - A Pageant on the Life of Jesus Christ.” Opening night will be at 7 p.m. Friday, April 3, and it will also be presented Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m; Saturday, April 4 and 11, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Easter Sunday, April 12, at 6 p.m. There is no charge for admission, but reserved seating is available for groups of 20 or more and may be made by calling 270-658-3304 or visiting the website at www.tracecreek.org.
Services canceled
New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in New Concord has canceled its Sunday services.
Church Bulletins
Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
First Christian: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “The Five Love Languages - Part Three: The Love Language of Physical Touch,” with scripture from Luke 13:10-17. The Chancel Choir will sing. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children 3-4th grade, is offered at 10:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
First Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will speak at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services on a new sermon series, “Ancient Paths to the Cross: A Lenten Trek Through the Old Testament.” The sermon topic is “Water in the Desert,” with scripture from Exodus 17:1-7.
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Renewing Our Faith, Part 3,” and at the 5 p.m. service on “Renewing Our Faith, Part 4.”
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Living Water,” with scripture from John 4:5-42.
Grace Baptist: Pastor Kim Reeder will speak at the 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Glendale Road Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Performance or Mercy?” with scripture from James 2:8-9. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “Collection for the Saints,” with scripture from 1 Corinthians 16:1-3.
Hazel Baptist: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service and the adult choir will present special music, “Ten Thousand Angels.” Pastor Roach will also speak at the 6 p.m. service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Living Water,” with scripture from John 4:5-42. Bible study is at 4 p.m.
Palestine United Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service.
Russell Chapel United Methodist: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday Night Bible Study is at 7 p.m. For a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
South Pleasant Grove United Methodist: Pastor David Allbritten will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service on “Slow To Believe,” with scripture from John 4:5-42. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.