Fundraising concert with Jason Gray planned
Christian singer/songwriter Jason Gray will perform in concert at Christian Community Church at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds will benefit mission work in Guatemala. Tickets may be purchase online at bit.ly/jgconcert or from Kristin Taylor.
Before the concert, a chili cook-off at 5 p.m. will also benefit the mission trip. Participants may sample at least 10 different pots of chili and vote with cash for their favorites. Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door. Baked goods will also be available for purchase.
Kristin and Greg Taylor are leading a local team to serve with Bethel Ministries International in Guatemala in April. The mission team will build two houses, distribute 50 wheelchairs and visit approximately 20 families who will receive food, vitamins, a Bible and clothing.
Contact Kristin Taylor at kristinhilltaylor@gmail.com or call 270-293-6829 for information or to purchase tickets.
Church Bulletins
Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
First Christian: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “Brother Andrew,” with scripture from John 1:29-42. The Chancel Choir will sing. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children 3-4th grade, is offered at 10:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
First Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will continue the six-week sermon entitled, “New Year, Same Promise,” and will speak on “Scripture: God’s Promise of Faithfulness,” with scripture from 1 Corinthians 1:1-9 at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services.
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Meanings of the Cross, Part 3,” and at the 5 p.m. service on “Meanings of the Cross Part 4.”
Glendale Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Real Places You Can Go,” with scripture from Mathew 25:31-46. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service which is also a singing night.
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Come and See,” with scripture from John 1:29-42.
Grace Baptist: Pastor Kim Reeder will speak at the 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Hazel Baptist: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Mindy DeShields will present special music during the morning service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Come and See,” with scripture from John 1:29-42. Bible study is at 4 p.m.
Palestine Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. For a ride to the church, contact Brad Jones at 270-703-6377.
Russell Chapel United Methodist: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday night Bible Study is at 7 p.m. For a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
South Pleasant Grove United Methodist: Pastor David Allbritten will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service on “Could God Be Calling Me?” with scripture from 1 Samuel 3:1-10. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m.
