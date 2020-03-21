The following church services or events are canceled or not meeting this week:
• Russell Chapel United Methodist Church Friend’s Day scheduled for Sunday, March 22, has been canceled and will be re-scheduled.
• New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in New Concord has canceled its Sunday service.
•St. John’s Episcopal Church will live stream its Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. on its Facebook page and also on its website, stjohnsmurray.org.
• First Christian Church has canceled its Sunday service.
• First United Methodist Church will broadcast live at 9 a.m. on its Facebook page and Channel 15 on Murray Electric. The services will run again at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Channel 15. The sermon topic will be “Meets the Eye,” with scripture from Samuel 16:1-13.
Church Bulletins
Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Renewing Our Faith, Part 5.” The 5 p.m. service will be a singing night.
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Who Is Blind?” with scripture from John 9:1-41.
Grace Baptist: Pastor Kim Reeder will speak at the 10:45 a.m. worship service. There is no Sunday school or evening service.
Glendale Road Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “The Power of Words,” with scripture from James 3:2-12. There will be no 6 p.m. service.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Who Is Blind?” with scripture from John 9:1-41.
Palestine United Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service.
Russell Chapel United Methodist: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday Night Bible Study is at 7 p.m. For a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.