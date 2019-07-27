FBC to host pizza night
First Baptist Church will host a pizza night at the Murray-Calloway County Pool from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 28.
Kirksey UMC to hold VBS
Kirksey United Methodist Church will hold its Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. The theme is “To Mars and Beyond.” This is for children 3 to 14 and is open to the public.
Casual Sunday to be at Russell Chapel
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will have its Casual Sunday on July 28. The service will be at 10:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall with donuts, coffee, juice and milk being served before and during the service. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail.
Church Bulletins
Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
First Christian: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “No Longer,” part four in her sermon series “Galatian Guidance,” with scripture from Galatians 3:23-29. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children ages 3 to fourth-grade is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
First Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will speak at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services on “The Badge of a Real Christian,” with scripture from Luke 11:1-13.
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Intentional Faith Development,” with scripture from Matthew 4:1-11. Bible Study will be at 4 p.m.
Grace Baptist: Pastor Kim Reeder will speak at the 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Hazel Baptist: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Kevin Royalty will provide special music at both services. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “”Intentional Faith Development,” with scripture from Matthew 4:1-11.
Palestine Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. For a ride to the church, call Brad Jones at 270-703-6377.
Russell Chapel: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. The Wednesday service will be at 7 p.m. For more information, or a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.