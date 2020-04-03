The following church services are being held remotely:
• First Christian Church will post sermons on its website, www.fccmurray.com and will post a video sermon on its Facebook page.
• First United Methodist Church will broadcast live at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on its Facebook page, Channel 15 on Murray Electric and on murrayfirst.com/media/sermons/. The sermon topic will be “A Greater Triumph,” with scripture from Matthew 21:1-11.
• Services for Goshen United Methodist Church and Kirksey United Methodist Church may be viewed on Facebook/GoshenUMC. The sermon topic is “Jesus’ Entry into Jerusalem: Our Entry into Holy Week,” with scripture from Matthew 21:1-11.
All public church services are not being held due to Gov. Andy Beshear’s guidelines regarding COVID-19.
