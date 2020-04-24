The following church services are being held remotely:
• First Christian Church will post sermons on its website, www.fccmurray.com and will post a video sermon on its Facebook page. The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin is the pastor.
• First United Methodist Church will broadcast live at 9 a.m. on its Facebook page, Channel 15 on Murray Electric and on murrayfirst.com/media/sermons/. Pastor Jeff Rudy, Dr. Todd E. Hill and Joan Bowker will lead the worship service. The sermon topic is “Hearts Strangely Warmed,” with scripture from Luke 24:13-35.
• Goshen United Methodist Church and Kirksey United Methodist Church will broadcast their services on their Facebook pages. The sermon will be “Signs of the Resurrection, Holiness,” with scripture from 1 Peter 1:3-26. The Rev. April Arnold is the pastor.
All public church services are not being held due to Gov. Andy Beshear’s guidelines regarding COVID-19.
