Calvary Kids Day to be March 15
Calvary Kids Day, featuring the Ditty Sisters, will be at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, March 15, with guest speaker Jon Young, children’s pastor. This is for ages 11 and under. There will be free pizza and activities offered. The public is invited. The church is at 2685 U.S. 641 South.
Iron Sharpens Iron Men’s Conference planned
The Murray Iron Sharpens Iron 2020 Men’s Conference will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:55 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at First Baptist Church. The conference is open to teenage boys and adult men of all ages. Dress is casual and pre-registration is required. Discounted student and group rates are available. Iron Sharpens Iron is a nationwide men’s ministry whose goal is to equip local churches to train men for spiritual leadership in their homes, churches and communities. For more information, call 860-233-8136, visit the Iron Sharpens Iron Facebook page or the website at www.IronSharpensIron.net.
Trace Creek to present ‘The Promise’
Trace Creek Baptist Church in Mayfield will present “The Promise - A Pageant on the Life of Jesus Christ.” Opening night will be at 7 p.m. Friday, April 3, and it will also be presented Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m; Saturday, April 4 and 11, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Easter Sunday, April 12, at 6 p.m. There is no charge for admission, but reserved seating is available for groups of 20 or more and may be made by calling 270-658-3304 or visiting the website at www.tracecreek.org.
