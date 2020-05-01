The following church services are being held remotely:
• First Christian Church will post sermons on its website, www.fccmurray.com and will post a video sermon on its Facebook page. The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin is the pastor.
• First United Methodist Church will broadcast live at 9 a.m. on its Facebook page, Channel 15 on Murray Electric and on murrayfirst.com/media/sermons/. Pastor Jeff Rudy, Susan Blackford and the Praise Team will lead the worship service. The sermon topic is “The Shepherd’s Voice,” with scripture from John 10:1-10.
• Goshen United Methodist Church and Kirksey United Methodist Church will broadcast their services on their Facebook pages. The sermon will be “Signs of the Resurrection, Obedience,” with scripture from 1 Peter 2:32. The Rev. April Arnold is the pastor.
• First Presbyterian Church will offer their worship service online at www.fpcmurray.com and on their Facebook page via First Presbyterian Church of Murray or @FirstPresMurray. The Rev. Dr. Renee Meyer is the pastor.
All public church services are not being held due to Gov. Andy Beshear’s guidelines regarding COVID-19.
