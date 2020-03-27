The following church services are being held remotely:
• First Christian Church will post sermons on its website, www.fccmurray.com.
• First United Methodist Church will broadcast live at 9 a.m. on its Facebook page and Channel 15 on Murray Electric. The services will run again at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Channel 15. The sermon topic will be “Dead Ends,” with scripture from Ezekiel 37:1-14.
• Services for Goshen United Methodist Church and Kirksey United Methodist Church may be viewed on Facebook/GoshenUMC. The sermon topic is “Jesus’ Power Over Death.”
All public church services are not being held due to Gov. Andy Beshear’s guidelines regarding COVID-19.
