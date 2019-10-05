Goshen UMC to celebrate 185 years
MURRAY – In 1834, a Methodist Episcopal Church was constructed 185 years ago under the leadership of Clough Anderson Waterfield, his brother, Peter Fletcher Waterfield and Daniel Frazer. The leaders named the church Goshen after the land of Goshen referred to in Genesis 45:10.
This crude log church had a single door that served as the entrance. A fireplace with a dirt and stick chimney occupied one wall. Opposite the fireplace, a window was constructed by removing a log and inserting a pane of glass. Split log benches served as seats for the congregation. Clough A. Waterfield filled the Goshen pulpit every third Sunday for more than 40 years.
In 1955, under the leadership of the Rev. Leslie C. Lee and the building committee, plans for the sixth church building began. The old building was torn down and the lumber used came from the Rev. H.L. Lax who used it to build his home in Kevil.
The present building was completed in 1956. The marriage of Jo Horton and Purdom Lovett on June 2 was the first service in the new church. The first morning worship service was held on June 3.
Thanks to Keith S. Venable, the church has a record of the first 100 years. During the past 85 years, the church’s history has been updated by Keith S. Venable and Carolyn Venable Pool (1984); Rhea Wright, “Recollections of Calloway County 1996”; Lois Pharris, “Calloway County Pictorial History 2002”; and Anna Wright, “Calloway County Family History 2005.”
On Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, Goshen United Methodist Church will celebrate 185 years of service to the Lord by holding a special homecoming service. The current pastor, the Rev. April Arnold, and the congregation extend a special invitation to the descendants of the founders’ families.
Rev. Arnold and congregation will welcome the Rev. Susan Allsop-Atkinson as the 2019 homecoming speaker. Rev. Atkinson serviced the Lynn Grove - Goshen Charge from 1987-1988 and the Goshen Charge from 1989-1991. A potluck meal will be served in the Family Fellowship Center at 12:15 p.m. The church’s scrapbook and other historical items will be on display.
On the 185th anniversary of Goshen UMC, these are the words of Keith S. Venable.
“Many of the past leaders of Goshen lie in the cemetery. One imagines that they rest more peacefully near the spot that holds so many of their memories, their hopes and their ideas. It seems fitting that they should be close to God in death, near the place where they were close to Him in life. Goshen Church, as in the past, stands ready to offer a great service for the Lord’s Kingdom. We look forward with pleasure, and may we look forward with hope.”
We enter to worship and depart to serve. n
FBC to host concert
First Baptist Church will host a Terry Blackwood Concert at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, in the church sanctuary. The public is invited to attend.
