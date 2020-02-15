Cleanliness is rewarding — it pays to be clean. That’s the lesson an Australian mother recently tried to teach her children by turning housecleaning into something rewarding. As reported by the news publication Mirror, this exhausted mother invented a game to energize her children to help with various messes around the house. Every now and then, she would hide money underneath litter and clutter found around the home. And they got to keep the prize money if they cleaned the mess. She even taped cash to the underside of a toilet paper roll which lay on the floor for nearly a week. However, as expected, the money remained unclaimed. The possibility of reward was not enough to inspire her children to keep the house neat and tidy. Nevertheless, the lesson she sought to convey is timeless—cleanliness is profitable and rewarding.
This is also true of spiritual cleanliness, which the Bible calls holiness. It pays to be spiritual clean. God commands that you be spiritually clean: “Wash yourselves; make yourselves clean; remove the evil of your deeds from before my eyes; cease to do evil” (Isaiah 1:16). And God greatly rewards a life that is clean, pure, and sterilized of the filth of sin. As David declared, “according to the cleanness of my hands he rewarded me” (Psalm 18:20b). God will reward spiritual cleanliness by using you as a vessel to do good works (2 Tim. 2:21). He will also endow you with greater fellowship with Himself (1 John 1:3, 6). Greatest of all, He promises that you will see Him if you are pure in heart (Matthew 5:8).
To reap the rewards of spiritual cleanliness, you must first be cleansed of your sins by the blood of Jesus (1 John 1:7-9). You cannot make your own heart pure or clean yourself (Proverbs 20:9). You must wash yourself in the fountain which flows from Immanuel’s veins. This happens only when you repent and believe in the gospel (Mark 1:15). But you must also live spiritually clean as God the Spirit enables you. He does this through the word of God (John 17:17), prayer, and fellowship with God’s people (2 Timothy 2:22). When you submit to Him, He cleans the mess of sin from the inside out and continually gives you a clean heart (Matthew 23:25-26; Psalm 51:10).
One day, Jesus is coming to see how clean your “house” is and He will reward accordingly (2 Peter 3:10-12; Revelation 22:12)). It pays to be clean. Are you receiving the rewards of spiritual cleanliness or forfeiting them by ignoring the mess of sin?
