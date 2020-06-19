In 1973, the US Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional a state law that banned abortions except to save the life of the mother. Roe vs. Wade was one of the most controversial court decisions in history that continues to divide the nation. This human court, in its infinite wisdom, decided that a human fetus deserves absolutely no protection during the first trimester and very limited protection during the second. Of course, legislative and judicial bodies of men often err, which is precisely the reason human philosophy is the last place a Christian will turn to determine what is truly right and wrong.
While Christ expects us to be in subjection to civil authority (Romans 13), not everything the law permits has divine approval. The government allows lots of activities that are clearly sinful according to the inspired Scriptures. A Christian’s position on abortion must be made based on the principles of God’s word without regard for the ruling of nine people in black robes.
Abortion proponents make a number of assertions, but there is one for which I have zero tolerance. “It is no one else’s business what I do with my body!” Let’s consider that statement, shall we?
Assume for a moment that a woman has a 25-year-old son who is suspected of murder because his DNA was found at the crime scene. It would be ludicrous for the police to arrest the woman for the murder! Every cell in her body has the same DNA code that is unique to her. Every cell in her son’s body has the same DNA code that is unique to him. Now rewind the clock 25 1/2 years. While her son was in her womb, every cell of her body had a DNA code that was unique to her and every cell of her son’s body had a DNA code that was unique to him. To speak of an unborn child as if he is an appendix or gall bladder is absolutely ridiculous. A pregnant woman has her own body and her child has his own body and the two are not the same.
You may not be able to convince an abortion proponent of your point of view, but don’t ever let anyone get by with making such a baseless and senseless statement. An abortion is not a tonsillectomy. Three facts are irrefutable: The fetus is human, the fetus is alive and the fetus is a separate person with his or her own unique DNA code. Soothing an expectant mother’s conscience by characterizing abortion as eliminating their own unwanted tissue is dishonest. Abortion is taking the life of another human being and to characterize it any other way is intentionally misleading.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
