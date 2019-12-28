Earlier this week, children all over the world waited for Santa Claus to deliver toys and goodies to their homes. This anticipation for Santa was so great that many children went to bed early and left out cookies and milk for his enjoyment. There were even songs about Santa’s coming that dominated our radio waves: “Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.” Little boys and girls are told that they’d better be on their best behavior because Santa is making a list and checking it twice. He’s “gonna find out who’s naughty or nice.”
This expectation of Santa’s coming does not compare with the eagerness the Israelites had in waiting on the arrival of the Messiah. For thousands and thousands of years, they waited for the One who would bring them salvation by offering Himself as a substitute (Isaiah 53:4-6). They were waiting for the Savior to come, the One who would crush the head of Satan and reverse the curse of sin (Gen. 3:15-19). On Christmas day, He came to earth; He finally arrived. He was born in the likeness of men with a fleshly body—like you in every way, yet without sin (Phil. 2:5-8; Col. 1:22; Heb. 2:14, 17-18).
His first advent was humble, quiet, and observed by only His earthly parents, lowly shepherds, and a few bystanders. Now that He accomplished the work God sent Him to do, we wait for His second advent. He will come to earth a second time and this time everyone will see it: “Behold, he is coming with the clouds, and every eye will see him, even those who pierced him, and all tribes of the earth will wail on account of him. Even so. Amen” (Rev. 1:7). He will not come as a helpless babe, but as the King of kings and Lord of lords riding on a white horse to, “tread the winepress of the fury of the wrath of God the Almighty” (Rev. 19:15). And you need not be concerned about whether or not you are on Jesus’ naughty or nice list — you need to be concerned about whether or not your name is found in the book of life (Rev. 20:15).
One glorious day, Jesus is comin’ to town. He is coming soon—it may be today, it may be in 2020, or it may be a thousand years from now. As Jesus said in the last chapter of the Bible, “Behold, I am coming soon, bringing my recompense with me, to repay everyone for what he has done” (Rev. 22:12). Have you made preparations for His second arrival? Ready yourself by embracing Him as your Savior and Lord or you will face Him in His wrath and judgment.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
