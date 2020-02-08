Down through the years many have set specific dates for the second coming of Jesus. All such date setting is an effort in futility for the Bible does not tell us when Jesus will return. It does teach that His coming will be like that of a “thief in the night” (1 Thessalonians 5:2; 2 Peter 3:10). A thief does not announce the time of His coming and neither has Jesus. However, the Bible is very clear that Jesus is coming. When Jesus ascended into heaven after His resurrection from the dead, angels announced His return. “And while they looked steadfastly toward heaven as He went up, behold, two men stood by them in white apparel, 11 who also said, “Men of Galilee, why do you stand gazing up into heaven? This same Jesus, who was taken up from you into heaven, will so come in like manner as you saw Him go into heaven.” (Acts 1:10-11). When Jesus told His disciples that He was going away He assured them, “And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also” (“ John 14:3). Paul encouraged the church to “…wait for His Son from heaven, whom He raised from the dead, even Jesus….” (1 Thessalonians 1:10).
The fact that Jesus is coming but the time of His coming is unknown should emphasize to each of us the importance of being ready. Jesus taught, “Watch therefore, for you do not know what hour your Lord is coming. But know this, that if the master of the house had known what hour the thief would come, he would have watched and not allowed his house to be broken into. Therefore, you also be ready, for the Son of Man is coming at an hour you do not expect” (Matthew 24:42-44). The Lord could come today, tomorrow or anytime in the future. The key to being ready is to make the proper preparation by receiving the forgiveness of sins through the precious blood of Jesus (Romans 5:8-9). This requires faith in Jesus as the Son of God (John 8:24), repentance (Acts 17:30), confessing faith in Christ (Romans 10:9-10) and being immersed in water to spiritually contact the blood of Jesus to wash away ones sins (Acts 2:38; 22:16; Romans 6:3-5; 1 Peter 3:21). The Lord adds the saved to His church (Matthew 16:18; Acts 2:47). Living faithful as a servant of the Lord gives one the assurance of being ready whenever the Lord returns (Revelation 2:10).
