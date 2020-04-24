“For whatever things were written before were written for our learning, that we through the patience and comfort of the Scriptures might have hope” (Romans 15:4). The Word of God is filled with examples from the past which teach us great lessons which we may apply to our lives in the present. The Bible was given to us by God as a guide (Psalm 119:105), as a means of instruction (2 Timothy 3:16-17), and so that we might have hope as stated so clearly in Romans 15:4. Consider one example.
The example of faith. Abraham was a man of great faith. At God’s direction he left his homeland and traveled to a foreign land not knowing what he would find when he arrived (Hebrews 11:8-10). God promised Abraham that through his seed all nations of the earth would be blessed because he had obeyed God (Genesis 22:18). The book of Romans tells us, “He did not waver at the promise of God through unbelief, but was strengthened in faith, giving glory to God, and being fully convinced that what He had promised He was also able to perform” (Romans 4:20-21).
From what the scripture says about Abraham we learn that genuine faith is expressed in obedience as stated by inspiration, “By faith Abraham obeyed God.” We may also learn that we can depend upon the promises God makes. All nations have been blessed through the seed of Abraham. The scripture says, “Now to Abraham and his Seed were the promises made. He does not say, “And to seeds,” as of many, but as of one, “And to your Seed,” who is Christ” (Galatians 3:16).The book of James holds up Abraham as an example of justification by faith through works of obedience. “Was not Abraham our father justified by works when he offered Isaac his son on the altar? Do you see that faith was working together with his works, and by works faith was made perfect? And the Scripture was fulfilled which says, “Abraham believed God, and it was accounted to him for righteousness.” And he was called the friend of God. You see then that a man is justified by works, and not by faith only” (James 2:21-24). The lesson for us is this – one cannot express genuine faith without obedience to the commands of God. Abraham was not justified by “faith only” and neither can anyone today.
Let us learn from the past recognizing that such lessons as those gleaned from the life of Abraham are the source of comfort and hope in the present. Thanks for reading. May God bless you consistent with His divine will. Visit our webpage at greenplainchurchofchrist.org.
