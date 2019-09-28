My shoulders were crying for relief the first time I went backpacking. I had committed the cardinal sin of carrying too much weight in my bag. In the world of backpacking, the key is to carry the absolute minimum. My friend, who was with me, observed my toil. He and I had walked for miles through Land Between the Lakes and he could see that I was struggling along. I was close to throwing in the towel (in this case, throwing off my bag). I will never forget what he said: “C’mon man, let me carry it for a while—you’ve carried it long enough.” He recognized that I was carrying too much and offered to help. And while the weight wasn’t eliminated, when I had a friend to share the load, it was much easier to bear.
This reminds me of the words of Paul, where he commanded all of us as believers to do the same thing for fellow believers when they are burdened with various cares. He said, “Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ” (Galatians 6:2). This literally means we are to carry each other’s weight. When we see a brother or sister whose shoulders are crying for relief, we need to come alongside and help them in every possible way. We don’t have the ability to eliminate their burdens, but we can certainly help carry them. Like Moses, we need to “look on their burdens” (Exodus 2:11), and provide assistance and relief. We also need other believers to assist us in carrying the weight of our failures, temptations, and trials.
Ultimately, the Lord God is the greatest burden-bearer. The psalmist exhorts us, “Cast your burden on the LORD, and he will sustain you; he will never permit the righteous to be moved” (Psalm 55:22 ). Similarly, Peter encourages us, “Cast all your anxiety [cares, burdens] on him because he cares for you” (1 Peter 5:7, NIV). These verses indicate that God is willing and able to bear our burdens. And if God bears our burdens, we truly imitate the Lord when we carry the burdens of others. We follow the example of the Lord when we come alongside another believer who is struggling and say, “Let me carry it for a while.”
I guarantee that anyone who trods the path of godliness with you could use some help in carrying their burdens. Will you rush to their aid and bear their burdens on your shoulders? And when you’re heavy laden with burdens and cares, will you seek help from other believers so they can bear your burdens?
