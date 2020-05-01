I am fascinated by those satellite images of the earth’s surface at night. On one hand, I am amazed that entire countries appear illuminated from 400 miles above. On the other, it is striking that such large areas appear to be in near total darkness. When you consider what light does for us, it is no wonder Jesus used it to illustrate the importance of truth.
See things as they really are. Light reflecting off the surfaces of the objects in a room allow us to perceive color, texture, size, depth; in short, we see things as they truly are. James contrasts a man who looks in the mirror and takes no corrective action to the man who looks into the “perfect law of liberty” and, seeing himself the way God sees him, responds appropriately. Spiritually, we all need to turn on the light, look in God’s mirror and fix our problems!
Protects us from wickedness. Frequenting dark alleys in most large cities is ill advised. Wicked men seek out dark places to commit their crimes because they don’t want their evil deeds to be detected. Ephesians 5:12-13 tells us that “it is disgraceful even to speak of the things which are done by them in secret. But all things become visible when they are exposed by the light, for everything that becomes visible is light.”
Avoid dangerous pitfalls. When I was young, my father broke a toe on a chair leg trying to answer the phone quickly in the middle of the night. But spiritual obstacles are so much more dangerous. The discussion of light in Ephesians 5 continues in verse 15 by saying, “Therefore be careful how you walk, not as unwise men but as wise, making the most of your time, because the days are evil.” Psalm 119:105 says, “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.” Men are foolish to try to walk through life without it.
See what lies ahead. When I’m driving through deer country at night and no other cars are approaching me, I will have my headlights on high beam to see as far down the road as possible. In the spiritual realm surprises will be devastating! Only God’s word shows us judgment to come (Revelation 20:15). Only the New Testament of Jesus Christ can show us the manner of life that the Lord expects of us. “In Him was life, and the life was the light of men” (John 1:4). Those who strive to direct their own steps are blind men, leading other blind men into spiritual ditches with eternal consequences (Matthew 15:14). God has given us the greatest light there is. It’s up to us to use it and rely on it.
