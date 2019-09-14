Dear reader, would you agree that the written Word of God is the final authority in all religious matters? Would you agree that when men teach that which contradicts the Word of God man is wrong and the Word of God is right 100% of the time? Would that be true even though one chose not to believe what the Bible teaches?
Consider Romans 3:3-4, “For what if some did not believe? Will their unbelief make the faithfulness of God without effect? 4 Certainly not! Indeed, let God be true but every man a liar. As it is written: “That You may be justified in Your words, And may overcome when You are judged.” If one chooses not to believe the Bible that does not change what the Bible teaches.
Some men teach that water baptism has no connection with salvation. They teach that one is saved before and without baptism. However, when one reads the Bible he finds the words of 1 Peter 3:21 which teaches, “The like figure whereunto even baptism doth also now save us (not the putting away of the filth of the flesh, but the answer of a good conscience toward God,) by the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”
The previous verse states that Noah and his family were saved in the ark “by water.” And then inspiration states that that water baptism is the “like-figure” to Noah’s salvation. As the waters of the flood transported those in the ark to physical salvation, so the waters of baptism provide the means of spiritual salvation for penitent believers who confess faith in Christ (Mark 16:16; Romans 10:9-10; Acts 2:38, 41). Man teaches that baptism does NOT SAVE. God teaches that BAPTISM SAVES. Who is the liar?
The Bible teaches that immersion in water puts one in contact with the death of Jesus. “Know ye not, that so many of us as were baptized into Jesus Christ were baptized into his death? (Romans 6:3). Why is this important? Because Jesus shed His blood in His death (John 19:33-34).
Since the Bible teaches that baptism puts one in contact with the death of Jesus and since Jesus shed His blood in His death, then it follows that baptism is the point of contact with the blood of Jesus. Before one can be saved, he or she must contact the blood for it is the blood of Jesus that washes away sin (revelation 1:5; Acts 22:16). when one understands this connection, he will also understand why in every case of conversion recorded in the book of Acts, baptism is specifically mentioned. Contact us at 270-978-7569 or email greenplain@greenplainchurchofchrist.org.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
