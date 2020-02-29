In Matthew 10:25, Jesus said, “It is enough for the disciple that he become like his teacher.” Philippians 2:1-8 offers five character traits of Jesus that can transform even the most unloving, selfish, divisive and rebellious person into the image of the very Son of God Himself.
Love – Jesus said, “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another, even as I have loved you” (John 13:34). According to Philippians 2, encouraging one another, showing compassion for one another and looking out for one another’s interests as well as our own is agape love in action.
Unity – Jesus prayed that those who believed in Him “may be one; even as You, Father, are in Me and I in You” (John 17:20). Paul tells the Philippians that the only way for brethren to be of the same mind is to share in an unwavering devotion to the will of God as revealed by the Spirit.
Humility – Jesus invited us to “take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls” (Matthew 11:29). If we truly have the humility of Christ, we will do nothing from selfishness or empty conceit. We will regard others better than ourselves.
Obedience – Jesus once remarked at mealtime, “My food is to do the will of Him who sent Me and to accomplish His work” (John 4:34). Philippians 2 tells us that Christ gave up existing in the form of God and chose instead to take on the form of a bond-servant and demonstrated perfect obedience to the Father. Our whole purpose in this life is to fear God and keep His commandments (Ecclesiastes 12:13) and Jesus showed us perfectly how it should be done.
Self-Sacrifice – “If anyone wishes to come after Me, he must deny himself, and take up his cross and follow Me” (Matthew 16:24). Jesus’ unequivocal condition for discipleship is sobering. He devoted His entire life to doing the will of His Father and serving us, culminating in His death on a Roman cross to pay the price for our sins. The life of a faithful Christian is a life of self-sacrifice and Jesus left us an example that will never be surpassed.
Paul admonishes us to “have this attitude in yourselves which was also in Christ Jesus.” In regard to his own life, Paul put it this way: “It is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me” (Galatians 2:20). If we are truly disciples of Jesus, we will emulate His life and attitudes and, over time, will be conformed to His image (Romans 8:29). The disciple should become like his Teacher.
