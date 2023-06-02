As far as finances goes, she thought the rich should pay their “fair share.” I asked her “how much.? Give me a percentage” please. At that time, she didn’t know how much the rich were taxed. So I decided a different tactic. Since she had been a teacher, I asked her if she would take all her “A” students, and give them a “C” instead, so she can give the F students a “C” also? She adamantly refused. She knows the difficulty of getting an A, for she is a hard worker, dedicated, and smart. How unfair to take that A from someone who put so much effort into that grade and give it to those who refused to work. But people’s abilities are different. Yet consider this.
The “Matthew principle.”
“For to everyone who has, more shall be given, and he will have an abundance; but from the one who does not have, even what he does have shall be taken away.” (Mat. 25:29-30). If we take this principal and look at the rich, they seem to get richer. In the parable, Jesus gives the richest person with 10 talents, even more (25:28).
If we apply this principle to grades, those who get good grades, seem to get even better grades later on.
But Jesus applies this principle to those who serve him. While gone he entrusts riches (Spiritual) to “each according to his own ability” (25:15). Those who work faithfully for Jesus, receive back from Jesus what they did (25:20-21, 22-23). Those who fail to work for Jesus get nothing, even what they had is taken away, “Therefore take away the talent from him, and give it to the one who has the ten talents.” (Matt. 25:28), i.e. the spiritually rich will get an abundantly rich relationship with him. Therefore Jesus does’t give trophies for everyone. We must stop being spiritually lazy and get our Bible out and read Matt. 25:14-46 carefully.
No spiritual shortcuts. You can ’t delegate your service to someone else.
“These will go away into eternal punishment, but the righteous into eternal life.” (Matt. 25:46). No trophies for everyone. This is the ultimate difference between the “haves” and the “haves not.” Are you investing your life in obeying Jesus? Then, “clothe,” “visit,” “give” in loving service to the King and his people. “The King will answer and say to them, ‘Truly I say to you, to the extent that you did it to one of these brothers of Mine, even the least of them, you did it to Me.’” (Matt. 25:40).
