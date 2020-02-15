The Holy Spirit is one of the most misunderstood of Bible subjects. One may ask, “what is the Holy Spirit?” However, it would be more appropriate to ask, “Who is the Holy Spirit?” The Holy Spirit is not an “it” or simply a mysterious force. The Holy Spirit is a divine person as are God the Father and Christ the Son of God.
At the creation the Bible says, “And the Spirit of God was hovering over the face of the waters” (Genesis 1:2b). The Holy Spirit was included in the statement, “Then God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness….” (Genesis 1:26a). The terms “us” and “our” are not used to refer to a mere force, but to divine persons.
Jesus promised the apostles, , “However, when He, the Spirit of truth, has come, He will guide you into all truth; for He will not speak on His own authority, but whatever He hears He will speak; and He will tell you things to come. He will glorify Me, for He will take of what is Mine and declare it to you” (John 16:13-15 NKJV). Note how many times the Holy Spirit is called “He” in this passage. If Jesus believed the Holy Spirit to be merely a mysterious force would He have referred to the Holy Spirit as “He”? In addition, a mere force does not verbalize yet Jesus said that when the Holy Spirit came, He would “speak” and “tell you things to come.” Yes, a mere force does not speak or tell but a person does.
Jesus also called the Holy Sprit “the Comforter” or Helper who would teach and remind the apostles what Jesus had taught them, and He would testify of Jesus (John 14:26; 15:26). These are characteristics of a “who” not an “it.”
Recognizing the Holy Spirit as a divine person helps one to understand the mission and work of the Holy Spirit in God’s plan to save man from sin. The Holy Spirit was responsible for the revelation of that plan. He moved holy men of God to speak God’s Word (Ezekiel 11:5; Matthew 10:20; Acts 2:4; 1 Corinthians 2:13; 1 Peter 1:21). He guided the apostles into all truth and gave them the ability to impart it to others (John 16:13; Acts 2:1-12). Through the miraculous ability given through the Holy Spirit to the apostles and the early church the Word of God was confirmed (Hebrews 2:3).
The Holy Spirit is not an “it” but a divine person who guides men to salvation today through the written Word which He has revealed (2 Timothy 3:16-17).
