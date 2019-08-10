When the apostle Paul was near the close of the letter to the church in Rome, he penned the words of Romans 16:16, “Salute one another with a holy kiss. The churches of Christ salute you.” The phrase “churches of Christ” is obviously a reference more than one congregation of the church that belongs to Christ. These congregations were sending their mutual greeting to the church in Rome.
In the New Testament, one does not read of a multiplicity of different kinds of churches practicing and teaching a variety of conflicting doctrines. The promise of Jesus to build His church indicates that the church that belongs to Christ is one in kind. Jesus said, “Upon this rock I will build My church” (singular), not churches (plural). The New Testament church is the body of Christ of which He is the Head. Ephesians 1:22-23 reads, “And He put all things under His feet, and gave Him to be head over all things to the church, which is His body, the fullness of Him who fills all in all.”
As the Head of the church, does our Lord have many bodies or only one? Having identified the church as the body of Christ in chapter one of Ephesians, the inspired Paul then writes in chapter four verse four, “There is ONE BODY….” Modern religion would make Jesus into a monstrosity with one head but many different kinds of bodies. That is not the picture found in the New Testament of the church that Jesus built! There is ONE HEAD and ONE BODY!
Jesus prayed for those who would believe on His word through the efforts of the apostles that they would be ONE as He and the Father are ONE (John 17:21). When division arose in the church of Christ in Corinth inspiration penned, “Now I plead with you, brethren, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that you all speak the same thing, and that there be no divisions among you, but that you be perfectly joined together in the same mind and in the same judgment” (1 Corinthians 1:10). Are all the different kinds of religions today speaking the same thing? Obviously not. Does this please God?
Does the one church still exist today? Yes! When lost souls do exactly what men and women seeking salvation did in New Testament times, the Lord will add them to His church, the church of Christ. “Then Peter said to them, “Repent, and let every one of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins . . . and the Lord added to the church daily those who were being saved” (Acts 2:38-47).
