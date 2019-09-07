For those who aren’t aware, Locust Grove Baptist Church hosts an annual corn maze behind our church. It is an eight-acre corn field with a challenging maze mowed through it. This is a great activity for youth groups, families, or anyone interested in old fashioned fall fun.
One reason we do this is because we love our community. This maze is for all people and all ages in Murray and the surrounding areas. Another reason we host the corn maze is to proclaim the gospel. The corn maze itself is an illustration of the gospel of Christ. Think about it: there is only one way to make it through the maze! One path gets you safely to your destination. As you go along, many different ways are offered, but each of them are dead-ends and loops. They lead nowhere and some take you back to where you started. Getting to heaven is a lot like our corn maze. According to the Bible, there is only one way to get there — through Jesus Christ. Jesus Himself said, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me” (John 14:6).
You may try many different ways to get to heaven, but they are all a dead end. Good works cannot get you to heaven — feeding the poor, attending church, or being baptized are all dead ends. The Bible says, “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast” (Eph. 2:8-9). Trying to be a good person won’t get you to heaven. The Bible says that none of us are good enough to satisfy God’s standard of good: “None is righteous, no, not one” (Romans 3:10).
Following the teachings of other religions like will not get you to heaven. Here’s what Jesus told one of the most religious people in history: “And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, so must the Son of Man be lifted up, that whoever believes in him may have eternal life” (John 3:14-15). Jesus is the only way to heaven—every other way is a dead-end. The Bible declares: “And there is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved” (Acts 4:12).
We are excited to have you walk through our 10th annual corn maze at Locust Grove. In September, the maze is open every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 6-9 p.m. We’re at 1871 Locust Grove Road in Murray.
