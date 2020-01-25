Dr. Tony Evans once told a story of a married couple who had an argument over an expensive dress. When questioned about the enormous price,, the wife protested, “But the devil made me do it! He said it looked so good on me — I just had to have it.” The husband then asked, “Why didn’t you tell the devil, ‘Get behind me, Satan’”? “Because he said I looked good in from that angle, too!” The truth is, no matter how hard you try, there is no way to get rid of the devil. Until the day when he is thrown into the lake of fire (Rev. 20:10), he will be around to tempt and deceive you. You cannot eliminate Satan. All you can do is use the means God has provided to overcome him — that’s all you need to do. Scripture mentions five things God has given you to be victorious over the enemy and you need each of them to triumph over Satan.
(1) Spiritual Armor (Eph. 6:10-20). Paul exhorts you to, “Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil” (v. 11). God has given you armor to withstand the onslaught of the devil’s attacks. It’s not literal physical armor, but spiritual protection for a spiritual battle. You need to wear every piece—put on the “whole” armor of God. Satan will attack precisely in the areas which are left unprotected.
(2) Spiritual Awareness (1 Peter 5:8). You need awareness of who the devil is and what he does. That’s why Peter commanded, “Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.” Think clearly. Stay alert. Be like a soldier that never sleeps. The devil will pounce if you get caught snoozing.
(3) Spiritual Knowledge (Matt. 4:1-11). When Satan tempted Jesus, how did He respond? To each temptation Jesus said, “It is written.” The Lord knew and applied the word of God. You must to the same. Think about it: the best way to show a stick is crooked is to lay a straight one beside it. Likewise, the best way to uncover Satan’s crooked deceptions is to know and apply the straight truth of the Scriptures.
(4) Spiritual Resistance (James 4:7; 1 Peter 5:9). James and Peter say to, “Resist the devil.” We must be aggressively determined to stand against the wiles and works of Satan. We must oppose him at every turn and resist him while submitting to God and being firm in our faith.
(5) Spiritual Power (1 John 4:4). John assures us that the Spirit in us is greater than the one who is in the world, the devil. Simply put, when we are empowered by the Spirit who is greater than Satan, the devil is no match.
