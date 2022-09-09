On the dates of Sept. 11-15, 2022, the Green Plain church of Christ which meets at 3980 Murray Paris Road, Hazel, will host a series of Gospel Meetings. We invite every reader of this column to come and hear Mike Kiser from Sylacauga, Alabama, who will present the following studies from God’s Word. On Sunday the 11th at 10 a.m. “Christians in a Hostile World”; Sunday morning at 10:45 a.m. “He Restoreth My Soul”; Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m. “Faith Is the Victory.”; Monday at 7 p.m. “Are There Few That Be Saved?” Tuesday at 7p.m. “Is One as Good as Another?” Wednesday at 7 p.m. “What About Same Sex Marriage?” Thursday at 7 p.m. “The Great Divide”. Our building is located at the corner of Green Plain Road and Murray Paris Road about a mile off Highway 641. We look forward to seeing you there!
The Bible teaches that the preaching of the gospel is the means God has chosen to save those lost in sin and to strengthen the saved. Though some think such efforts to be foolish, inspiration declares, “For since, in the wisdom of God, the world through wisdom did not know God, it pleased God through the foolishness of the message preached to save those who believe” (1 Corinthians 1:21). What is foolishness to some is the “power of God to salvation” (Romans 1:16-17). The Bible also tells us in Romans 10:17, “So then faith comes by hearing and hearing by the Word of God” and, that “without faith it is impossible to please God” (Hebrews 11:6). This emphasizes the vital nature of the preaching and hearing of the gospel.
During our meetings, no collections will be taken except that normally collected each Sunday (1 Cor. 16:1-2). Songs of worship and praise will be sung (Ephesians 5:19). Prayers will be led by faithful Christian men (1 Timothy 2:8). The gospel will be proclaimed, and the Lord’s invitation offered (Matthew 11:28-30). The studies presented will be Bible based and presented in love. Each visitor will be warmly welcomed as our honored guest. We want you to know that we love you and our sole interest is the salvation of your soul.
If you have any questions or need transportation to our services, please call 270-978-7569 or email us at greenplaincoc@gmail.com. We are prying that you will decide to spend a few minutes with us during the week of Sept. 11-15. What you hear could change your life for the better. May God bless you in your search for truth. Would you like to study the Bible in your home? Enroll in a free Bible Correspondence Course. Email us or call 270-978-7569.
