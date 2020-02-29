None of us are immune to life’s problems. Sometimes problems arise in our lives because of the actions of others. Sometimes they arise because of wrong choices we have made. Sometimes they are the result of natural events over which we have little or no control. But regardless of their origin, problems in this life afflict us all. The Bible addresses this truth in the words, “Man that is born of woman is of few days and full of trouble” (Job 14:1). How are we to deal with the problems that occur in this life?
Many problems can be avoided if one will make right choices. Inspiration reveals the formula for avoiding many of the problems of this life in the words, “He who would love life And see good days, Let him refrain his tongue from evil, And his lips from speaking deceit. Let him turn away from evil and do good; Let him seek peace and pursue it” (1 Peter 3:10-11). Many problems can be avoided by controlling one’s tongue, by refusing to lie or to speak evil of another. Instead one should shun evil and do good if he or she desires to avoid self-created problems.
When problems arise over which one has little or no control how should one react? Problems often provide us with opportunities that we would not otherwise have. Going through our problems gives us the opportunity to help others to cope with their problems. Paul wrote of the “God of all comfort…who comforts us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort those who are in any trouble, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God” (2 Cor. 1:4). Problems should help us to grow closer to God and recognize our dependence upon Him. Problems should encourage us to search for a deeper understanding of the Word of God and how it applies to our lives. Concerning the trials of life, the Bible encourages us in the words, “My brethren, count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience. But let patience have its perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing” (James 1:2-4). As a Christian, one can be “casting all your care upon Him, for He cares for you” (1 Peter 5:7).
Yes, problems will come but those who are the faithful children of God have been granted all that is necessary to endure. Through prayer and the comfort of the Word of God one can cope with the problems of life knowing that an eternity of freedom from all of life’s problems awaits at the end of the journey.
