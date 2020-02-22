Countless battles in history were won because of reinforcements that arrived at the right time to save the day. General Dwight D. Eisenhower rushed reinforcements to the Allies to aid them during the Battle of the Bulge in WWII (Dec. 16, 1944 – Jan. 25, 1945). They struggled to fight back against the German counteroffensive, but the Allied troops eventually emerged victorious against Hitler and his tyrannous regime. During the Second Battle of Saratoga in the midst of the American Revolution, American troops were weakened by the multitude of their opponents (Oct. 7, 1777). When all hope seemed lost, General Benedict Arnold rode triumphantly into battle with a robust brigade behind him. The British were overwhelmed and the resulting victory was a decisive turning point for the war in favor of the Americans. Sometimes, reinforcements decide the outcome of the battle.
Likewise, God assures you in His word that He will provide divine reinforcements to aid you in the battle against sin. Spiritual reinforcements can ensure victory over temptation. Consider the words of Paul: “No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your ability, but with the temptation he will also provide the way of escape, that you may be able to endure it.” (1 Cor. 10:13). Although God does not cause temptations, He does provide many ways for you to escape and endure them.
What kind of spiritual reinforcements can help you escape temptation? Here are a few: (1) The power of the Spirit of God (Galatians 5:16). Paul wrote, “But I say, walk by the Spirit, and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh.” When you yield to the Spirit and let Him have control of every step you take, you will not succumb to the pressure of temptation. When you submit to Him, the Spirit will empower you to be victorious over your flesh—even when all hope seems lost. (2) The word of God. The psalmist declared, “Thy word have I hid in mine heart, that I might not sin against thee” (Psalm 119:11, KJV). The sin in your life is no match for the power of sacred Scripture. Sin can be defeated when you read, study, memorize, and apply the Bible. (3) The people of God. The writer of Hebrews warns that we must be in active fellowship with the people of God, or we may be overcome by sin to the point of no recovery: “But exhort one another every day, as long as it is called “today,” that none of you may be hardened by the deceitfulness of sin” (Heb. 3:13).
Don’t try to fight sin without reinforcements. Trust the Lord and use the divine reinforcements He provides to ensure victory over sin.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.