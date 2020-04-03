Nothing beats that new car smell. I basked in that fresh aroma five years ago, as I drove away from the parking lot of what was then Mike Smith Toyota of Paducah. I wasn’t looking for anything fancy or futuristic. I simply wanted a car that was new and good on gas. For years, I drove a used 1995 Ford Thunderbird whose life span was slowly ticking away. Don’t misunderstand me—I loved the car and it was tough as nails. That car survived my 16-year-old driving “skills.” It withstood two deer slayings and weathered the unforgiving road for miles. But I had grown weary of visiting the mechanic almost monthly. So, I had a choice: an empty wallet with a new car or an empty wallet with an old one. I obviously chose the former and purchased a 2015 Toyota Yaris. Since then, the new car smell has plainly worn off, but what hasn’t worn off is my gratitude. Every time I drive it, I am full of thanksgiving and appreciation because I remember what it was like to drive a car that always needed repairs. I often reminisce about what it was like to be without and I never want to go back to the way things were. When you remember that at one time you were without, you appreciate all the more what you have right now—and you’ll never want to go back to the way things were.
The apostle Paul agrees: “Therefore remember that at one time you Gentiles in the flesh, called “the uncircumcision” by what is called the circumcision, which is made in the flesh by hands—remember that you were at that time separated from Christ, alienated from the commonwealth of Israel and strangers to the covenants of promise, having no hope and without God in the world” (Eph. 2:11-12). Paul is essentially saying, “Christian—do not forget that at one time you were without!” At one time, you and I were in bad shape spiritually—far worse than the condition of the worst clunker! As an unbeliever, you were separated from God and cut off from the people of God. As Peter similarly said, “Once you were not a people, but now you are God’s people; once you had not received mercy, but now you have received mercy” (1 Peter 2:10).
You should never forget that there was a time when you were eternally condemned, under God’s wrath, and a non-recipient of God’s promises and grace. When you remember this, you’ll inevitably appreciate what you have now as a member of God’s family and you’ll be compelled to stay away from living a life that resembles the way things were before. Because of Jesus, you are brand new (2 Cor. 5:17) and when you compare that to what you were before, you’ll never want to go back to the old way.
