Jesus had arrived too late to save the little sick girl - or so it seemed. He was on His way to heal the daughter of Jairus when He was diverted by another woman in need of healing (Mark 5:24-35), and He didn’t make it in time. She died and her father’s heart was crushed: “While he was still speaking, there came from the ruler’s house some who said, “Your daughter is dead. Why trouble the Teacher any further?”” (Mark 5:35). But Jesus refused to accept that outcome, and He breathed the breath of life into the youth, resurrecting her from death (Mark 5:41-43). Jesus was actually right on time.
Jesus was too late to heal his friend Lazarus of his illness—or so it seemed. Lazarus had been wrapped up in the tomb for four days by the time Jesus arrived (John 11:17). That’s why Martha said despairingly, “Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died” (John 11:21). But Christ wouldn’t accept that fate, and He raised Lazarus by the power that enables Him to subject all things to Himself, including death (John 11:38-44; cf. Phil. 3:21). Jesus was right on time once again.
Jesus was too late to rescue Peter and John from prison—or so it seemed. They were imprisoned for preaching the gospel, and they waited in chains, unsure if they would be executed the next day. Daylight continued to burn, but there was no miraculous deliverance. And then suddenly, God sent one of his heavenly messengers in the middle of the night to free them from prison: “They arrested the apostles and put them in the public jail. But an angel of the Lord came at night, opened the gates of the jail, and brought them out” (Acts 5:18-19a). Once more, Jesus was right on schedule.
The Lord is never late or behind schedule, even if it sometimes appears that way. He may seem to be taking His time in answering your prayers, granting relief, or working out evil for your good, but His timing is always perfect. God is always in time, on time, every time. He is the God who comes through in the midnight hour, when the sunshine of faith has set below the horizon of tribulation. He is the God who renews the strength of those who wait for Him (Isaiah 40:31; cf. Eccl. 3:11; Acts 1:7; 1 Peter 5:6).
This is why believers may sing the words of Just When I Need Him Most, written many years ago by William C. Poole (1875-1949):
“Just when I need Him, Jesus is near,
Just when I falter, just when I fear;
Ready to help me, ready to cheer,
Just when I need Him most.
Just when I need Him most,
Just when I need Him most,
Jesus is near to comfort and cheer,
Just when I need Him most.”
