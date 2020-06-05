Scarlet is a brilliant red color. Some may describe it as “cherry red” or “ruby red.” The prophet Isaiah, writing by divine inspiration, used the color of scarlet to describe sin. Isaiah 1:18 reads, “Come now, and let us reason together,” Says the Lord, “Though your sins are like scarlet, They shall be as white as snow; Though they are red like crimson, They shall be as wool.”
Several years ago, my wife and I decided to paint one of our bedrooms red. The light-colored shirt I wore while painting was soon stained with red paint. Attempts to wash out the red paint stains failed. The figure of sin as the color of scarlet suggests the undeniable stain that sin leaves upon one’s soul. Sin is no joke. It is a reality which leads to spiritual death (Romans 6:23). Its stain will remain until one receives God’s forgiveness. The Lord pleads, “Come let us reason together.”
God’s desire for every person is to grant forgiveness for He does not want any person to perish in sin (2 Peter 3:9). He “reasons” with us through His Word which is recorded in the Bible. He tells us plainly what is necessary to washing away the stain of sin so that our souls may be “as white as snow.” White represents innocence. It is used here in reference to the absence of the scarlet stain of sin. After a new fallen snow, the landscape is pure and white. So is the soul when the scarlet stain of sin is removed.
There is only one agent that will wash away the stain of sin and make one spiritually whiter than snow. That agent is the blood of Jesus. “Unto Him who love us and washed us from our sins in His own blood” (Revelation 1:5). How does one contact the blood of Jesus over 2,000 years after His death? The Bible answers, “And now why are you waiting? Arise and be baptized, and wash away your sins, calling on the name of the Lord” (Acts 22:16). Since the Bible teaches that the blood of Jesus washes away sin and that ones sins are washed away when one is baptized, it follows that it is in the act of baptism that one spiritually reaches the blood of Jesus and receives the cleansing of sin. Scriptural baptism is preceded by faith (John 8:24), repentance of sin (Acts 17:30) and confession of faith in Christ (romans 10:9-10). Yes, “though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow.”
We are back in our building. Come worship with us 3980 Murray Paris Road, Hazel, KY. Sunday 10 a.m.
