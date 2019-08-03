In the Sermon on the Mount, our Lord Jesus commanded, “But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you” (Matthew 6:33). Jesus was saying that when we put God first, everything else will fall into place. This doesn’t mean that our lives will be perfect, but it does mean that all the necessities of life will be provided for us and things will be as they should be.
What Jesus taught reminds me of buttoning the top button of a dress shirt. If you want the shirt to look orderly, you cannot start by fastening the second or third button. You have to fasten the top button first and work your way down. This is the way our lives will be when God’s cause is our first aim in life. When we seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, all the other buttons in our life will fasten together.
Often times, however, our human tendency is to want the last part of that verse without the first. It’s easy for us to desire, “all things added to you,” without seeking first the kingdom of God. More often than not, we want all the blessings of God but without making the sacrifices necessary for God to be our top priority.
We sincerely desire things such as a vibrant spiritual life, a growing church, a deeper knowledge of the word, and a more effective witness. But it requires that we first seek the kingdom of God and His righteousness. If we want all the goods of the Christian life, we have to pay the price of using our time, talents, and treasures for the advancement of God’s kingdom.
On Black Friday, every department store is full of people looking for a good deal. Cheap appliances, cellphones, and discounted clothes. People camp in tents and every parking lot is full. Shoppers go to great lengths to get a deal on something they don’t have to pay much for. They are there because they’re getting something good at virtually no price. And the reason why the parking lots are full on Black Friday is the same reason why the parking lots of our churches are half-empty on Sunday: people want all the goods without paying the price. But it just doesn’t work that way. To have all things added to us, we must seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness.
Come and see us at Locust Grove Baptist Church. We are studying the book of Haggai together on Sunday mornings, learning more about how to put God first in our lives. We’re located on 1871 Locust Grove Road in Murray. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 a.m., and evening worship at 6 p.m.
