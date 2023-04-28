The worst kind of deception is self-deception. The New Testament book of James tells us, “But be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves” (James 1:22). Inspiration then uses the illustration of one looking into a mirror, turning away from his reflection, and immediately forgetting wat he looked like. Has it done him any good to look in the mirror? No! So, one who hears the Word of God but refuses to do what it says fails to benefit from what he has heard. Just hearing what God commands is not sufficient for one’s salvation. One must not only hear, but he must believe and obey. Jesus said, “Not everyone who says to Me, Lord, Lord,’ shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father in heaven” (, Matthew 7:21).
One is self-deceived who embraces religious traditions originated by men. The Jews in the days of Jesus had added thousands of their own human traditions to the Word of God. Jesus addressed this in Matthew chapter fifteen. He asked, “Why do you also transgress the Word of God by your traditions?” Then He explained, “These people draw near to Me with their mouth, and honor Me with their lips, but their heart is far from Me. And in vain they worship Me, Teaching as doctrines the commandments of men.’” (Matthew 15:1-9). These religious traditions practiced by the Jews not only made their worship vain, but Jesus said they set aside the Word of God making it of no effect. Friend, if what you believe and practice in religion is not found in the New Testament you can be sure it falls under the description of human religious traditions. We urge you not to be deceived into practicing that which the New Testament does not teach or authorize. Don’t deceive yourself into believing that such practices are acceptable to God.
The Bible tells us to “examine yourselves as to whether you be in the faith. Test yourselves….” (2 Corinthians 13:5). Put what you believe and practice to the test. Can you find it in the New Testament? Can you truly say there is book, chapter, and verse for what you believe and practice? Are you sure that you are following the divine pattern revealed by God in His Word? The divine pattern for salvation? The divine pattern for worship? The divine pattern for the organization of the church? The divine pattern for the mission of the Lord’s church? Are you sure that you are not “deceiving yourself” by following human religious traditions?
