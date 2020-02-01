Sin is the transgression or violation of God’s spiritual law which is revealed in written form in the Bible. The Bible reads, “…where there is no law, there is no transgression” (Romans 4:15). Yet, Jesus has a spiritual law to which all of us are subject. It is called “the law of Christ” (Galatians 6:2) and “the perfect law of liberty” (James 1:25; 2:12). John wrote, “Whosoever committeth sin transgresseth also the law: for sin is the transgression of the law” (1 John 3:4).
God’s spiritual law forbids man’s participation in sinful actions which are spiritually harmful. A boy asks his father, “Dad, may I go out and play in the street? His father’s immediate answer is, “No, son. It’s too dangerous. You might be hit by a car.” Did the father forbid his son from playing in the street because he didn’t want him to have fun? No. He was concerned about his son’s physical wellbeing. He didn’t want his son to be injured or killed.
God is a loving Father. He does not want any of us to be harmed or to die spiritually. 2 Peter 3:9 reads, “The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some count slackness, but is long-suffering toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance.” Thus, God, in His spiritual law, forbids our participation in sin because “the wages of sin is death” (Romans 6:23). God does not want any of us to suffer spiritual death but rather, He wants to give us everlasting life.
There is no doubt that some sins may be pleasurable. The Bible tells us of Moses who chose “to suffer affliction with the people of God than to enjoy the passing pleasures of sin” (Hebrews 11:25). Note from this passage that the pleasures of sin are temporary. They do not last. Instead, after participating in sin, feelings of guilt and shame often replace those temporary pleasures.
Sin is also very deceptive. The Holy Spirit inspired Paul to write, “For sin, taking occasion by the commandment, deceived me, and by it killed me” (Romans 7:11). The Hebrew writer warns against being” hardened through the deceitfulness of sin” (Hebrews 3:13). Sin appears to be attractive, fun, promising freedom from restraint, but instead it results in spiritual slavery and bondage to a cruel master who is none other than that great liar Satan. It is still true that “the way of the transgressor is hard” (Proverbs 13:15).
Sin destroys. Sin separates the sinner from God. But God provides through Jesus shed blood freedom from the bondage of sin (Read Romans 6:1-17).
