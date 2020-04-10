Jesus once told His disciples, “When you do all the things which are commanded you, say, ‘We are unworthy slaves; we have done only that which we ought to have done’” (Luke 17:10). But then in John 15:15 Jesus told the same disciples, “No longer do I call you slaves, for the slave does not know what his master is doing; but I have called you friends.” Hebrews 2:11 tells us that Jesus is not ashamed to call us brothers. So which is it, slave or family?
One of the best explanations I know comes in the form of a parable. Jesus once told the story of an insolent young man who persuaded his father to give him his inheritance early. He then proceeded to squander his estate with loose living in a distant country. As it turned out, a severe famine hit about the time the money ran out and the young man became desperate enough to hire himself out as a pig feeder. On the brink of starvation, he came to his senses and realized just how foolish and selfish he had been. His determination to return home and throw himself on the mercy of his father demonstrates perfectly the circumstance in which we find ourselves when we seek reconciliation with our heavenly Father.
The young man had rehearsed his appeal long before arriving home. “Father, I have sinned against heaven, and in your sight; I am no longer worthy to be called your son; make me as one of your hired men” (Luke 15:18). But he never made it to the front porch. When his father saw him a long way off, he felt compassion for him and ran and embraced him and kissed him. The boy managed to make his request to work as a servant, but his father refused to even consider it. He dressed his son in the best robe, put a ring on his finger and sandals on his feet! He arranged a great celebration; “for this son of mine was dead and has come to life again; he was lost and has been found!”
You see, we chose eternal destruction when we sinned against God and He would be granting us the greatest of favors simply to make us His slaves and redeem us from the condemnation we deserved. But instead, He in His unfathomable love and compassion has accepted us as beloved sons and daughters! We, like the prodigal son, maintain the humility of slaves before Him, yet we are eternally grateful that He has exalted us to the status of family through the sacrifice of His Son, Jesus Christ. His love compels us to live for the One who died for us (2 Corinthians 5:14).
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.