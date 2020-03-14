Most of our readers would probably agree that faith in Jesus Christ as the Son of God is absolutely essential to salvation. Jesus said, “Therefore I said to you that you will die in your sins; for if you do not believe that I am He, you will die in your sins.” (John 8:24). The book of Hebrews tells us, “But without faith it is impossible to please God….” (Hebrews 11:6). The Bible speaks of different degrees of faith such as “little faith” (Matthew 6:30), “great faith” (Matthew 8:10), “no faith” (Mark 4:40), “full of faith” (Acts 6:5), “weak in faith” (Romans 14:1), empty faith and futile faith (1 Corinthians 15:14, 17), “sincere faith” (1 Timothy 1:5), “genuine faith” (2 Timothy 1:5), “rich in faith” (James 2:5) and a dead faith (James 2:20, 26).
That faith is essential to salvation is clearly stated in the Bible. Hearts are purified by faith (Acts 15:9), sanctified by faith (Acts 26:18), justified by faith (Romans 3:28), and saved through faith (Ephesians 2:8). However, the Bible does not teach that one is saved by “faith alone.” Instead, saving faith requires obedience to God. This is illustrated in Hebrews chapter eleven. “By faith Abel offered….” “Buy faith Noah…prepared an ark….” “By faith Abraham… offered up Isaac….” “By faith Moses…chose ….” There is obvious action involved in genuine faith. The book of James expresses this truth in the words, “You see then that a man is justified by works, and not by faith only” (James 2:24). In the context James uses the example of Abraham and his obedience to God as an example of faith coupled with works of obedience. Faith without works of obedience is describe ed as a “dead faith” (James 2:26).
The Bible uses the words “the faith” to describe the system of faith or the gospel revealed in the New Testament. The book of Romans speaks of “obedience to the faith” (Romans 1:5; 16:26). In the book of Acts describes many who were “obedient to the faith.” (Acts 6:7). They were obedient to the commands of the gospel which put them in contact with the saving blood of Jesus (Acts 2:38; Romans 6:3-5). The fact is that salvation requires God’s part, which is grace, and man’s part, which is an obedient faith (Ephesians 2:8-10).
The source of genuine faith is the Word of God (Romans 10:17). Faith is not a “leap in the dark.” Genuine faith is based upon divine evidence revealed in the Bible (Hebrews 11:1). If you desire a strong unwavering faith, then you will spend much time in the study of God’s Word. Exercise your personal faith by being obedient to “the faith”!
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.