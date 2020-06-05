“Sunlight is the best antiseptic.” This interesting quote is from Louis Brandeis who served on the U.S. Supreme Court from 1916 to 1939. For decades, folks have appreciated the fact that the ultraviolet rays of the sun can kill certain kinds of bacteria, and that is the basis of Mr. Brandeis’ play on words. Transparency is the best way to prevent the ethical corruption that often develops and grows “in the dark.” The “sunshine” of public scrutiny tends to keep people honest.
While we must give Mr. Brandeis the credit for a creative turn of phrase, Jesus taught the same concept 2,000 years ago. He told us that “everyone who does evil hates the Light, and does not come to the Light for fear that his deeds will be exposed. But he who practices the truth comes to the Light, so that his deeds may be manifested as having been wrought in God” (John 3:20).
I will have a distorted self-image until I see myself the way I am viewed by the God who created me. Jesus told the Pharisees, “I am the Light of the world; he who follows Me will not walk in the darkness, but will have the Light of life” (John 8:12). For a person intent on acting on their own whims and wishes, the light of God’s word is a glaring testimony of their shortcomings.
I could sit in a dark room and pretend that it is beautiful and well-kept. If I turn on the light, I might find that, in fact, I am surrounded by trash and filth. In the same way, my spiritual life may be corrupt but if I leave the light off, I can pretend that everything is OK. But clinging to the darkness has serious consequences. Hebrews 4:12-13 says, “The word of God is living and active and sharper than any two-edged sword, and piercing as far as the division of soul and spirit, of both joints and marrow, and able to judge the thoughts and intentions of the heart. And there is no creature hidden from His sight, but all things are open and laid bare to the eyes of Him with whom we have to do.” All who have ever lived will be held accountable for the way their choices and God’s word will be the standard.
Ignorance is not bliss. Ignoring spiritual things will only lead to ultimate self-destruction. We should be eternally grateful for the gospel of Christ in which the “righteousness of God is revealed” (Rom. 1:16-17). We should ever strive to “walk in the light as He is in the light” and appeal to the blood of Jesus to cleanse us from all sin (1 John 1:7). In so doing, we will find that spiritual sunlight is the best antiseptic.
