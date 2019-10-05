The title of this article comes from an old song which has been sung down through many years in churches of Christ. The first stanza of the song is: “Standing on the promises of Christ my King, Thro’ eternal ages let His praises ring; glory in the highest, I will shout and sing, Standing on the promises of God.” One who sings these words and means what he sings trusts in the promises that God has made. To be “standing on the promises of God” is not only to have complete assurance in their fulfillment, but to live one’s life in faithful service to the One who made those promises.
God has already fulfilled many of the promises He has made to mankind in the past. God promised to Abraham that through his seed all nations of the earth would be blessed (Genesis 22:18). The Bible shows that Abraham believed God’s promise and that the promise was fulfilled through Jesus Christ (Romans 4:1ff; Gal. 3:5-9, 16-18). God promised to give to Abraham’s seed the promised land of Canaan stating specifically what area the promise included (Genesis 15:18-20). This land promise was fulfilled in the days of Joshua. “And the Lord gave unto Israel all the land which he swore to give unto their fathers; and they possessed it and dwelt therein” (Joshua 21:43; See also 21:45). Many other examples of God’s fulfilled promises are found in the Bible.
Another promise made by God is found in Hebrews 9:15 which reads, “And for this reason He is the Mediator of the new covenant, by means of death, for the redemption of the transgressions under the first covenant, that those who are called may receive the promise of the eternal inheritance.” John writes, “And this is the promise that He has promised us — eternal life” (1 John 2:25). Can we with confidence “stand” on this promise of God? Will He fulfill this promise to His faithful? Absolutely! The faithful Paul affirmed that he had fought a good fight, finished his course and kept the faith and with confidence stated, “Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give to me on that Day, and not to me only but also to all who have loved His appearing” (2 Timothy 47-:8). How could Paul be so confident? Because, in his life, Paul was standing upon the promises of God. This is evident by his willing submission to the will of God as he fought the good fight, finished the course and kept the faith. Dear reader, are you standing on the promises of God?
