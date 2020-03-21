Everyone has something they use although it is slightly imperfect. It might be a guitar with a little scuff on the pickguard. It could be that old Ford truck that starts on the third try. Maybe it’s that skillet with oil stains on the bottom. Just because something has flaws doesn’t mean it can’t be used. And even if it’s severely damaged, it can always be repaired and used again.
Replace the pickguard on your old guitar. Buy a new starter for your truck. Scrub that skillet with baking soda and vinegar. You can still use things with imperfections and even things with significant defects can be used again once restored.
If there is one person in the Bible who understood this, it was the author of the second Gospel, John Mark. He started out as an assistant to the apostles while they preached and ministered to anyone in need. He was a tool God used to build His kingdom in the early days of the church. He even preached and ministered alongside the most prominent apostles of his time — Paul and Barnabas (Acts 12:25; 13:5). But it wasn’t long until Mark got scuffed and stained by his own failures. Acts 13 tells us that when Paul and his companions were preparing to move on to another place to do God’s work, Mark hightailed and deserted everyone: “John [Mark] left them and returned to Jerusalem” (Acts 13:13).
No one knows why he abandoned them. Maybe he had things to settle in Jerusalem. Maybe he was paralyzed by the fear and anxiety that comes with ministry. We simply don’t know. We do know that it cost him dearly because he was denied any further opportunities to minister beside Paul (Acts 15:37-40). Mark must have felt useless, like an absolute failure.
His story did not end with his failures, however. Somewhere along the way, God restored and repaired him. In the last letter Paul ever wrote before his death, he requested to see Mark — the same man who left Paul hanging — and the reason for seeing Mark is because he was useful: “Luke alone is with me. Get Mark and bring him with you, for he is very useful to me for ministry” (2 Timothy 4:11). God forgave his screw-ups and used him in a mighty way. Mark was a deserter-turned-disciple.
His story is testimony that God will use you no matter how unqualified you perceive yourself to be. The perfect God will use you despite your imperfections. God can still use you as a broken vessel for His glory. The Lord won’t throw you out because you have scuffs, stains, or a little trouble starting. What needs repair, He will fix. No matter what flaws you have, you’re still useful for the kingdom.
