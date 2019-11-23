Thanksgiving “has been celebrated as a federal holiday every year since 1863, when, during the American Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national day of ‘Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens,’ to be celebrated on the last Thursday in November.” It was not until 1941 that an act of congress adopted Thanksgiving Day as a legal national holiday.
Thanksgiving is a time for family gatherings and sharing both fun and food. Of course, we all have definite reasons to be thankful to our God whether we acknowledge them or not. The Bible tells us that God makes the sun to shine on the evil and the good and the rain to fall on the just and the unjust (Matthew 5:45). James wrote, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow of turning” (James 1:17). Paul declared to the Athenians, “…He gives to all life, breath, and all things” (Acts 17:25). Yes, every person should be thankful to God.
For the Christian, who has been cleansed of sin by the precious blood of Jesus, every day is “Thanksgiving Day.” Not only does God bless us with the material necessities of life, He grants those who are “in Christ” all spiritual blessings (Ephesians 1:3). His faithful enjoy the “fruit of the spirit” - love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control (Galatians 5:22-23). He blesses us with “His peace that surpasses all understanding” (Philippians 4:7), the avenue of prayer (1 John 5:14-15) and gives those who accept His offer of pardon the hope of eternal life (Titus 1:2). Only the faithful Christian can say along with the inspired Paul, “But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Corinthians 15:57).
It is sad indeed that so many will readily embrace the material blessings God makes available to everyone but choose to reject the spiritual blessings of God which are only available to those in Christ. We plead with each reader to recognize that the material gifts of God are only temporary, but the spiritual blessings will endure into eternity. The book of Psalms expresses the thankful attitude of heart that each of us should have toward God in the words, “Enter into His gates with thanksgiving, And into His courts with praise. Be thankful to Him and bless His name. For the Lord is good; His mercy is everlasting, And His truth endures to all generations” (Psalms 100:4-5). On this Thanksgiving Day and every day let us truly be thankful to our loving and merciful God!
