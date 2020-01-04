A few years ago, there was a unique ad in the Book Review section of the New York Times. The advertisement was by Bauman Rare Books, a company that collects and sells rare books—some of which contain the real signatures of the authors. Among those advertised were For Whom the Bell Tolls by Ernest Hemingway and The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck. Hemingway’s book had his genuine signature and it sold for $14,000. Steinbeck’s book sold for a whopping $35,000. The authentic signature made the books immensely valuable.
Did you know that you have access to a Book more valuable than all the money in the world and that it has the Author’s signature on every single page? This book is the word of God, the Holy Scriptures, the Bible containing the Old and New Testaments. The Bible has God’s signature in every chapter and verse. It is the only book genuinely authored by God Himself, and because of that, its value is out of this world. Of course, men like Moses and Matthew wrote the Scriptures, but God inspired them and superintended the whole process so that the Bible you read today is God’s word to you directly from His mouth. As Jesus said, the word of God “proceeds from the mouth of God” (Matthew 4:4). God merely used men as His writing utensils to communicate exactly what He wanted to say. Peter declared: “men spoke from God as they were carried along by the Holy Spirit” (2 Peter 1:20).
How much do you value the authentic word of God? Do you read the Bible consistently? Do you study it intently? Do you apply it faithfully? Do you share it boldly? Your life and interaction with the Scriptures reveal whether or not you truly value the Bible as God’s authentic and authoritative revelation.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.