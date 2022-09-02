The Bible by example and direct statement identifies what constitutes sin. Sin is described in 1John 3:4 as a “transgression” of God’s spiritual law. The passage reads, “Whosoever committeth sin transgresseth also the law: for sin is the transgression of the law” (KJV). One who commits sin violates or disobeys the will of God as revealed in the Bible. God’s spiritual law forbids stealing (Ephesians 4:28). If one decides to steal from another, he has disobeyed God’s command and thus sinned. God’s spiritual law also forbids adultery and other forms of sexual immorality including homosexuality (Romans 1:24-29; 1 Corinthians 6:18; 10:8; 1 Thess. 4:3, etc.). when one chooses to engage in these forms of sexual immorality, he has violated God’s spiritual law and thus sinned.
Another definition of sin is given in James 4:17 which reads, “Therefore, to him who knows to do good and does not do it, to him it is sin.” Refusing to do what one knows is the right thing to do constitutes sin. This is a sin of omission. An example of this sin is given by Jesus in Matthew 23:23, “Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you pay tithe of mint and anise and cumin and have neglected the weightier matters of the law: justice and mercy and faith. These you ought to have done, without leaving the others undone.”
Have YOU SINNED? Are you presently living in violation of God’s spiritual law? Are you failing to do the good you know you should do? Friend, sin separates you from God (Isa. 59:1-2). Sin places your eternal soul in jeopardy. Romans 6:23 teaches that “the wages of sin is death.” Spiritual death is what you are earning by continuing in the practice of sin.
Many make fun of sin. They scoff at the idea that sin will result in eternal separation from God in hell. But the Bible clearly teaches that all sinners will have their part in the lake which burns with fire and brimstone which is the second death” (Rev. 21:8). In His preview of the judgment Jesus said of sinners, “These shall go away into everlasting punishment, but the righteous into eternal life” (Matt. 25:46).
Because of His love for us, God sent Jesus Christ to shed His precious blood to provide forgiveness of sins. To receive that forgiveness, one must obey what God has commanded for salvation – Faith in Christ (John 8:24), repentance (Acts 17:30-31), confession of faith in Christ (Rom. 10:9-10) and baptism into Christ for the remission of sins (Acts 2:38; Rom. 6:3-5). God defines sin but He also defines the way of salvation. Which will you choose?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.